For Sale 1995 Mustang GT Convertible FOR SALE

Jan 22, 2009
I am currently having a NEW 347 Stroker Dart Block built at L&R Engines. That said, GTR High Performance will be installing the new motor/parts and the plan is to supercharge it on pump gas. The car is currently registered in Arizona.

15K O.B.O.

Current Upgrades:

FRPP 3.73 rear end
Lowering Springs
Koni Orange Shocks/Struts/Quad Shocks
MM Panhard Bar
MM Full Length Subframe Connectors
MM 4 Point Roll Bar (Welded)
Stifflers Transmission Cross Member

Here is the list of NEW parts (attached):

Engine:

Vortech V-3 Si-Trim Supercharger Kit (Custom Grinded Ed Curtis Cam – spec sheet attached)
Anderson Power Pipe
AFM Mr. Freeze Water/Meth Kit
Pro-M MAF 92mm (60lb Injector Calibrated)
Siemens 60lb Injectors
Performance Distributors Distributor
Spark Plug Wires/Autolite 3924 Spark Plugs
MSD 6-BTM Ignition Box/Ignition Coil/Ignition Module
BBK Long Tube Headers
VRS Offroad Mid-pipe
Dynomax Ultra Flo Mufflers
Drive Belt/Valve Cover Breather Filter/EGR Valve Blank-Off
Aeromotive 340 Fuel Pump + Fuel Filter + Filler Neck Grommet
Gaskets/PCV Filter/Hardware/Bearings

Drivetrain:

Tremec 5 Speed Transmission/Speedometer Correction Gear
Clutch Housing
Spacer Plate
Ram Steel Flywheel 10.5” 28oz
McLeod Street Extreme Clutch 10.5” 26 Spline
Adjustable Clutch Cable
FRPP Aluminum Driveshaft + Driveshaft Spacer
Moser 28 Spline Axles
SVE Differential Cover + Fluid + Bearings

Chassis/Suspension:

Stifflers Stiffening Rails
Stifflers Web Brace
LMR Upper/Lower Torque Box Reinforcement Kit
Koni Yellow Shocks, Struts, and Quad Shocks
Motor Mounts

IMG_6256.jpg
 

Attachments

  IMG_6256.jpg
    IMG_6256.jpg
    205.3 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_0789.JPG
    IMG_0789.JPG
    197.1 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_0791.JPG
    IMG_0791.JPG
    224 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_9314.jpg
    IMG_9314.jpg
    175.9 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_9315.jpg
    IMG_9315.jpg
    154.6 KB · Views: 0

