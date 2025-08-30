1995 Mustang GT- No PCM Communication, Runs Rich, Lacks power

I've got a 1995 Mustang GT(5.0) that's giving me trouble. The car starts, but it's running rich, feels down on power, and the check engine light on. Tried pulling codes with both a scanner and the paper clip method under the hood. No communication. Checked all fuses. Replace the CCRM, no change. Vehicle still runs, but won't communicate at all. At this point, I am not sure if I'm chasing a bad PCM or a wiring issue. Has anyone run into this before, or have advised on where I should start testing next?