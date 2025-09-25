PCM problem

So my car recently went into theft mode randomly and so I tried the normal resets and nothing worked. I then realized after some research that the mileage reading dashes and the obd2 port isn’t connecting a scanner to the pcm. So I started trying to diagnose it from testing fuses I took off the ccrm and tested the pins and they all looked good expect pin 23 wasn’t suppling key on power. I had checked fuses f2.34, f2.2 and f2.8 and all have key on power. I just barely took out the pack and was gonna get started on testing power on the con connector pins. Any help would be great I can’t figure this out for the life of me. To inform on how this came to be, my throw out bearing recently went out and so I had to drive it home without a clutch by starting it in first gear and it was working for a bit, I had decided to take my car to my grandpas for better storage and workspace and it drove there fine I even parked it and started it up a few different times afterwards but the next day I tried starting it and it was in theft mode, I don’t know if it was originally showing dashes as I realized later during research that it was an indicator my pcm wasn’t being communicated with. Anything helps thanks