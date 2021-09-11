1995 SVT COBRA Hard top convertible

Sep 11, 2021
Just wondering, does anyone else have one? Or is it just me? My research shows that 499 of these were built, however I just came back from a Mustang Rally quite few people looked the car over, all said they had never seen/heard of one...
 

I have only seen stories in magazines, and pictures on the net but these things look pretty cool. I wish I had one. I like the stand that the hardtop goes on. Reminds me of my uncles '57 corvette with the removable hardtop.
 
I've seen two of them in Michigan. They were both at Mustang car shows, and very low mileage cars which weren't driven often (a shame!). I have seen one other '95 Cobra convertible non-removable-HT for sale out in the front of a used car dealership. It was in rough shape with top issues, but that was way back in 1997 or 1998. Convertible '95 Cobras are very rare to see in the wild. I've seen way more '94s running around here in the Midwest.

I really like the slightly different roof line of the removable hardtop, and they look pretty slick with the all of the windows down and no B-pillar - almost like a Boyd Coddington worked over SN95. I remember seeing some of the unfinished tops bouncing around for sale about 15 years ago. I think they were a couple of left-over test parts.
 
Lucky95 said:
Just wondering, does anyone else have one? Or is it just me? My research shows that 499 of these were built, however I just came back from a Mustang Rally quite few people looked the car over, all said they had never seen/heard of one...
I bought one new #986. Retirement present to me. It has 17.000 miles. Came with certificate of authenticity. You are correct 499 we’re built, certificate states that.
 
We've had one on the front page of this forum for a while now.

Progress Thread - 95 2-Top Cobra Build Thread- Proving Grounds

Here it is, I decided to start one official thread to keep everything together on my build. So to begin as of today I am a 15 year old attending high school and I was graciously gifted my 1995 Hardtop Convertible Cobra as my first car. My inspiration for this was my fathers 94 Cobra as I fell in...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
