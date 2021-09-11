1995 SVT COBRA Hard top convertible

I've seen two of them in Michigan. They were both at Mustang car shows, and very low mileage cars which weren't driven often (a shame!). I have seen one other '95 Cobra convertible non-removable-HT for sale out in the front of a used car dealership. It was in rough shape with top issues, but that was way back in 1997 or 1998. Convertible '95 Cobras are very rare to see in the wild. I've seen way more '94s running around here in the Midwest.



I really like the slightly different roof line of the removable hardtop, and they look pretty slick with the all of the windows down and no B-pillar - almost like a Boyd Coddington worked over SN95. I remember seeing some of the unfinished tops bouncing around for sale about 15 years ago. I think they were a couple of left-over test parts.