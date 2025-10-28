1996 v6-v8 swap

Oct 28, 2025
so i blew my engine up in my 96 v6 mustang now im planning on 351w small block swap. ive heard this is a common engine choice to swap into sn95s but not seeing alot of info for the 96 so if anybody has had a 1996 v6 or is a wise mechanic and youve either done this swap or have alot of knowledge on it and you dont mind blessing me with your wisdom im a teenager and this is my first swap so really any tips and tricks will help and will be greatly apperciated. mostly looking for answers on how everything will fit/not fit and what specific parts im going to need from a donor car. also anything in general complications ill run into some things to keep in mind wile doing the swap.
 

