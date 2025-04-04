1999 mustang rough idle and turns off when coming to a stop

9

99GTSTANGG

New Member
Apr 3, 2025
1
0
1
California
#1
Hello everyone I need help!!
I have a 1999 mustang gt procharged, and other goodies. It idles a little rough nothing to crazy, drives amazing on the freeway, but as soon as I’m coming to a stop and push in the clutch the car dies, i will catch it sometimes and i can keep it on, but more than half of the time it will shut off and it will start up fine like if nothing happened.
I also have a SCT on it and abs is on but no other lights not even Check engine

I am the second owner, I removed the IAC and it was brand new. I adjusted the TPS to .98 and full throttle was at 4.75
I checked for vacuum leaks and can’t seem to find any.
Cleaned MAF
Has a new fuel system and tank.
I don’t know what more to do

Another thing I should mention it only dies when coming to a stop and it’s at normal operating temperature
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Hanging idle issues
Replies
4
Views
67
SVT Tech Forum
HydraX
H
M
Consistent noise from engine, except when idling
Replies
7
Views
187
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Manlaw213
M
T
Fox 1993 FOX High Idle
Replies
37
Views
653
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
LILCBRA
3rd person help with a Chevy issue
Replies
8
Views
111
Other Auto Tech
RaggedGT
RaggedGT
N
Resolved High idle when warmed up that slowly comes down over 2-5 seconds...
Replies
4
Views
568
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
NooStang
N
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu