1999 mustang rough idle and turns off when coming to a stop

99GTSTANGG
New Member
-
- Apr 3, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hello everyone I need help!!
I have a 1999 mustang gt procharged, and other goodies. It idles a little rough nothing to crazy, drives amazing on the freeway, but as soon as I’m coming to a stop and push in the clutch the car dies, i will catch it sometimes and i can keep it on, but more than half of the time it will shut off and it will start up fine like if nothing happened.
I also have a SCT on it and abs is on but no other lights not even Check engine
I am the second owner, I removed the IAC and it was brand new. I adjusted the TPS to .98 and full throttle was at 4.75
I checked for vacuum leaks and can’t seem to find any.
Cleaned MAF
Has a new fuel system and tank.
I don’t know what more to do
Another thing I should mention it only dies when coming to a stop and it’s at normal operating temperature
I have a 1999 mustang gt procharged, and other goodies. It idles a little rough nothing to crazy, drives amazing on the freeway, but as soon as I’m coming to a stop and push in the clutch the car dies, i will catch it sometimes and i can keep it on, but more than half of the time it will shut off and it will start up fine like if nothing happened.
I also have a SCT on it and abs is on but no other lights not even Check engine
I am the second owner, I removed the IAC and it was brand new. I adjusted the TPS to .98 and full throttle was at 4.75
I checked for vacuum leaks and can’t seem to find any.
Cleaned MAF
Has a new fuel system and tank.
I don’t know what more to do
Another thing I should mention it only dies when coming to a stop and it’s at normal operating temperature