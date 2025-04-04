1999 mustang rough idle and turns off when coming to a stop

Hello everyone I need help!!

I have a 1999 mustang gt procharged, and other goodies. It idles a little rough nothing to crazy, drives amazing on the freeway, but as soon as I’m coming to a stop and push in the clutch the car dies, i will catch it sometimes and i can keep it on, but more than half of the time it will shut off and it will start up fine like if nothing happened.

I also have a SCT on it and abs is on but no other lights not even Check engine



I am the second owner, I removed the IAC and it was brand new. I adjusted the TPS to .98 and full throttle was at 4.75

I checked for vacuum leaks and can’t seem to find any.

Cleaned MAF

Has a new fuel system and tank.

I don’t know what more to do



Another thing I should mention it only dies when coming to a stop and it’s at normal operating temperature