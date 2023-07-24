2000 GT: last things to do

Awesome score sirMy wife had a black 00 GT coupe when we first started dating. She bought it in 02 with 21K on the clock. It had the hood scoop on it already but was stock otherwise. She immediately went down and had 2 chamber flowmasters put on it literally the next day. She named it Shnuke. I modded it slowly throughout the next 5-6 years. We sold it in 08 with 40K on the clock after my mother in law passed to pay off some of her debt. We still know where it is but it has a LOT of miles on it now and it has been wrecked hard and fixed since my wife owned it. The person who owns it now loves it so I doubt it will be for sale any time soon.Anyway back to your vert, nice choice on the Bullitts. I am not a big fan of the stock 17" wheels nor the 96-98 GT wheels for that matter. I wanted to get a set of Bullitt's for Shunke but never did. You planning on lowering the vert? That is about the only thing I would add to your mod list for appearance sake. I can't get over the 4x4 look on the SN95's. Foxbodies don't look too bad stock height. SN95 no....I will be following your progress on this one....