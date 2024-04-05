2000 gt nNopower

G

GT.Cactus

New Member
Sep 16, 2023
1
0
1
Washington
#1
200 gt, no power whatsoever! Please help?!
The incident, I was on the freeway & down shifted to pass some ca , the car acted weird like I missed a gear , so tried again & same thing so went to pull over realized I lost power . All said N done throwout bearing was smoked so I changed it only cuz I can't afford a new clutch right now. Reassembled and went to start , start spins but sound like a pneumatic impact kinda? Anyway I put the charger in it & tried it same thing a couple more times. The last time I tried it theall the lights started flashing like 5-7 times & then no power at all ! Completely dead, even with different battery , nothing . Please help me please this car is all I have, I mean that's where I live so if you have any advice id appreciate it, thank you!
 

