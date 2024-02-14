Engine 2004 gt engine swap

H

H12

New Member
Feb 14, 2024
1
0
1
Las Vegas
#1
Hello everyone,

Potential first car and I need you're help


Hello everyone I wondering if I could get you're guys help. So there is a lot to the story but to summarize it up, my friend is selling a ford mustang gt 2004 v8. The chasis has about less then 150 xxx miles (150,000).


There is a whole in the block so I know I have to engine swap. The engines I've searched up that fit Into a 04 are to make power. To be completely honest though I don't want power I want more reliability. So my questions are
What else do I have to replace? (Has been sitting for over 2 years)
What are some things that are overlooked?
is it worth it? (It terms of longevity and reliability)
If this is to much I'm sorry about that but I genuinely want to know. I'm very willing to put the time and elbow grease into it. I have a helping hand but that's about it. I’ve been trying to do my own research and seen many videos rebuilding the engine bolt by bolt. My dad is mechanically knowledgeable but I wouldn't say either of us are experts in the slightest. Any help will help, please and thank you.


P.s Please ask me questions, I appreciate you're knowledge.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Please help
Replies
2
Views
254
The Welcome Wagon
MoneyMike
M
M
Hello All! - Need Shop Recommend for Maryland
Replies
7
Views
435
The Welcome Wagon
dgollem
dgollem
MMccPerformance
98 GT PI Swapped Engine Fires, Dies Immediately NOT PATS
Replies
3
Views
566
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
M
New Classic Mustang
Replies
1
Views
223
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
T
Engine Cranks, but won't run
Replies
3
Views
595
Other Auto Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu