Hello everyone,



Potential first car and I need you're help





Hello everyone I wondering if I could get you're guys help. So there is a lot to the story but to summarize it up, my friend is selling a ford mustang gt 2004 v8. The chasis has about less then 150 xxx miles (150,000).





There is a whole in the block so I know I have to engine swap. The engines I've searched up that fit Into a 04 are to make power. To be completely honest though I don't want power I want more reliability. So my questions are

What else do I have to replace? (Has been sitting for over 2 years)

What are some things that are overlooked?

is it worth it? (It terms of longevity and reliability)

If this is to much I'm sorry about that but I genuinely want to know. I'm very willing to put the time and elbow grease into it. I have a helping hand but that's about it. I’ve been trying to do my own research and seen many videos rebuilding the engine bolt by bolt. My dad is mechanically knowledgeable but I wouldn't say either of us are experts in the slightest. Any help will help, please and thank you.





P.s Please ask me questions, I appreciate you're knowledge.