No fuel to Engine

Several questions for clarity:



1) When this first happened was the fuel pump even priming when you first roll the key to the run position?

2) What is meant by "we wired a direct power source to it"?

3) How and where did you check for fuel pressure?

4) Have you pulled codes?



If you decide to clear the fuel lines as the General suggested I would disconnect them at the fuel rails so if there is something in them you do not push it into the fuel rails. Other thing would be to remove the fuel rails and injectors and clear the fuel rails. I would also inspect the injectors on the inlet side and make sure there is no debris in the inlet screens.



But before you do anything please answer the four questions above as it could be something simple.