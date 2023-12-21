No fuel to Engine

Hey guys! I’m currently trying to fix up my 95 stang (v6). I ran into a no current to the fuel pump problem to which we wired a direct power source to it. However upon doing so we had absolutely no fuel reaching the engine. So we replaced both the fuel pump and filter. Still the same problem, we are really stumped and I would greatly appreciate any kind of help. Upon checking the fuel pressure, there was little to none at all. The car was standing for a while, but was started every so often. Then all of this happened. Please help!