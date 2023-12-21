No fuel to Engine

Hey guys! I’m currently trying to fix up my 95 stang (v6). I ran into a no current to the fuel pump problem to which we wired a direct power source to it. However upon doing so we had absolutely no fuel reaching the engine. So we replaced both the fuel pump and filter. Still the same problem, we are really stumped and I would greatly appreciate any kind of help. Upon checking the fuel pressure, there was little to none at all. The car was standing for a while, but was started every so often. Then all of this happened. Please help!
 

Several questions for clarity:

1) When this first happened was the fuel pump even priming when you first roll the key to the run position?
2) What is meant by "we wired a direct power source to it"?
3) How and where did you check for fuel pressure?
4) Have you pulled codes?

If you decide to clear the fuel lines as the General suggested I would disconnect them at the fuel rails so if there is something in them you do not push it into the fuel rails. Other thing would be to remove the fuel rails and injectors and clear the fuel rails. I would also inspect the injectors on the inlet side and make sure there is no debris in the inlet screens.

But before you do anything please answer the four questions above as it could be something simple.
 
