More pics. Haven’t touched a thing yet. Just assessing.Here's my list of mechanical/electrical issues so far:A/C clutch (bushings gone in this one)A/C recharge (need to see if it works after clutch change. There is some refrigerant but i haven't checked pressure yet)Something drains the battery (needs to be jumped each time)Mach 460 won't turn onneeds tires (going to put a set on my bullitt wheels)Possibly an issue with the ABS/TC. The ABS amd TC light are off, but when i hit the TC button it doesn't illuminate the light on the cluster. It's possible the bulbs are burned out? Since i have to jump start the car for now, It's a PITA to check the warning lights and such. I'll try later. There may be no issue here either.Asthetic stuff:Paint correction and overall exterior cleaningclean the topinterior detailing.Front seats are torndrivers seat track is messed up (i have a spare in my parts pile)Strut towers are pristine, which was the first thing I looked at. This car really wasn't driven at all in the winter. I might....Overall, i'm still happy with it for $1K. Engine and trans and everything felt great. It's been a while since i drove a stock Mustang so not sure if the shocks are gone, or the ride has always been so soft. My fox with Max Motorsports suspension parts is not a good reference. For a cruiser, it's comfortable though.Possible mods:Mach 1 lip (already have it)03/04 bullitt wheels (already have)01+ smoked headlights01+ hood scoopI hate the 99/00 rear spoiler. I'd like to see if i can find an entire 01+ trunk locally with the newer spoiler.Cobra front brakes (already have them)MGW shifter...because you need a shifter\Mechanically, i plan to leave the car pretty close to stock. No performance mods. I like the 3.27's. I even like the growl of the stock exhaust. i'm not touching a thing other than maintenance and repairs. I'll change the shifter, but that's about it.I might tint the windows to help with the sun beating up the interior. I also might ditch the tan top. I can live with tan interior, but not a fan of the tan top.