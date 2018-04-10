2001 GT, whining noise from steering and awful brakes

Check for evidence of fluid leakage under your Hydro-boost unit. That's the power brake booster unit that the master cylinder is attached to. Because (I believe) of limited underhood clearance issues, the 4.6 liter Mustangs don't use a traditional vacuum-assisted power brake booster; instead, they have what's called a Hydro-boost system, which uses power steering fluid to provide brake assist. That's why your power steering pump whine gets worse when you step on the brake pedal.



I had to replace my Hydro-boost unit and my master cylinder both (because my master cylinder was leaking internally, causing me to have a low, soft, spongy brake pedal) on my 2002 GT last year, because they were both leaking. That's how I found out my Hydro-boost unit was bad - my power steering pump started whining when the fluid level became low, and there was no other evidence of my power steering system leaking anywhere else, plus, I had the increased nose when stepping on my brake pedal. I also had fluid leaking into my interior, onto that rubber-backed mat attached to the firewall. I'm still unclear if that was power steering fluid or brake fluid (probably brake fluid), but whatever, it was probably running down the rod that passes through the firewall, which attaches the brake pedal to the master cylinder.



Your power steering pump, shouldn't need to be replaced, unless you've run it too long with little or no fluid in it. If you have to replace your Hydro-boost unit, let us know - myself or someone else can let you know how to bleed it (which mostly just involves turning the steering wheel lock-to-lock twice, then stepping on the brake pedal several times to discharge the accumulator in the Hydro-boost unit, then checking the power steering fluid level, all with the engine running).