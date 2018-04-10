2001 GT, whining noise from steering and awful brakes

thunder1335
Title says all, here's a couple of videos to describe the situation (2001 GT automatic):
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQCZwP-FCkg
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7mRaNGid-Y
Power steering issue: pretty bad whining, gets worse when you turn the steering wheel and is affected when the gas pedal is pushed. I'm fairly certain that the power steering pump needs to be replaced, but not sure about what else. The oil is definitely low and could be flushed as well.
The brakes? Oddly enough, that same whining noise from the steering gets louder when I push on the brakes. Even more strange is that there's a creaking noise whenever I push the brake pedal, regardless if the car is on or off. ABS pump problem? Brake booster change needed? Fluid maybe bad?
Do I have air in both systems?
