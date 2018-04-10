2001 GT, whining noise from steering and awful brakes

Title says all, here's a couple of videos to describe the situation (2001 GT automatic):


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQCZwP-FCkg



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7mRaNGid-Y


Power steering issue: pretty bad whining, gets worse when you turn the steering wheel and is affected when the gas pedal is pushed. I'm fairly certain that the power steering pump needs to be replaced, but not sure about what else. The oil is definitely low and could be flushed as well.

The brakes? Oddly enough, that same whining noise from the steering gets louder when I push on the brakes. Even more strange is that there's a creaking noise whenever I push the brake pedal, regardless if the car is on or off. ABS pump problem? Brake booster change needed? Fluid maybe bad?

Do I have air in both systems?
 

We have a hydroboost system in our cars. So the power steering pump gives the power to the steering and also is the power assist for the brake system. The easiest thing would be to check your power steering fluid level. If it's low, top it off and find the leak. Low fluid will give those symptoms.
 
Check for evidence of fluid leakage under your Hydro-boost unit. That's the power brake booster unit that the master cylinder is attached to. Because (I believe) of limited underhood clearance issues, the 4.6 liter Mustangs don't use a traditional vacuum-assisted power brake booster; instead, they have what's called a Hydro-boost system, which uses power steering fluid to provide brake assist. That's why your power steering pump whine gets worse when you step on the brake pedal.

I had to replace my Hydro-boost unit and my master cylinder both (because my master cylinder was leaking internally, causing me to have a low, soft, spongy brake pedal) on my 2002 GT last year, because they were both leaking. That's how I found out my Hydro-boost unit was bad - my power steering pump started whining when the fluid level became low, and there was no other evidence of my power steering system leaking anywhere else, plus, I had the increased nose when stepping on my brake pedal. I also had fluid leaking into my interior, onto that rubber-backed mat attached to the firewall. I'm still unclear if that was power steering fluid or brake fluid (probably brake fluid), but whatever, it was probably running down the rod that passes through the firewall, which attaches the brake pedal to the master cylinder.

Your power steering pump, shouldn't need to be replaced, unless you've run it too long with little or no fluid in it. If you have to replace your Hydro-boost unit, let us know - myself or someone else can let you know how to bleed it (which mostly just involves turning the steering wheel lock-to-lock twice, then stepping on the brake pedal several times to discharge the accumulator in the Hydro-boost unit, then checking the power steering fluid level, all with the engine running).
 
Dennis M Wilson said:
Your power steering pump, shouldn't need to be replaced, unless you've run it too long with little or no fluid in it. If you have to replace your Hydro-boost unit, let us know - myself or someone else can let you know how to bleed it (which mostly just involves turning the steering wheel lock-to-lock twice, then stepping on the brake pedal several times to discharge the accumulator in the Hydro-boost unit, then checking the power steering fluid level, all with the engine running).
That's good info - I didn't know it was that straightforward.
 
Start the engine. Turn the wheel all the way to one side. Fill the PS to the proper level with the proper fluid. Allow to idle for 2-3 min. Check/set fluid level. Test drive. Did the noise lessen or is it the same? If the same replace the PS pump, find/fix any leaks and flush the system. If the noise got better find and fix the leak.
 
I have the same exact issue with my 2001 GT. Thanks for raising the issue and posting the videos. How did things turn out for you? I was going to trying Sluggie's suggestion except I first was going to lift the front to take the load off the tires and turn back and forth to bleed out the air. If this does not work, I was going to replace the power steering pump.
 
Hey Folks,

Tonight I did what I said which was:
  • raised the front end
  • filled the Power Steering resevior with fresh fluid
  • turned the steering wheel from lock to lock for about 10 cycles
  • put more fluid in the reservoir
  • pumped the brake 10 times
  • turned the steering wheel from lock to lock for about 10 cycles
  • pumped the brake 10 times
  • refilled the reservoir again
As I went through this process, the bubbles decrease and the sound went from what it is in the video at the beginning of this thread to no noise at all. Just took it for a test drive and all is good. Cost was $6 for a bottle of Mercon V ATF rather than the $100-$200 on a power steering pump which is what I was going to do before reading on-line. My car sat for months and I think the fluid broke down over time. Now I know I need to give the car more love on a weekly basis.

I hope this helps.
 
Dully said:
Hey Folks,

Tonight I did what I said which was:
  • raised the front end
  • filled the Power Steering resevior with fresh fluid
  • turned the steering wheel from lock to lock for about 10 cycles
  • put more fluid in the reservoir
  • pumped the brake 10 times
  • turned the steering wheel from lock to lock for about 10 cycles
  • pumped the brake 10 times
  • refilled the reservoir again
As I went through this process, the bubbles decrease and the sound went from what it is in the video at the beginning of this thread to no noise at all. Just took it for a test drive and all is good. Cost was $6 for a bottle of Mercon V ATF rather than the $100-$200 on a power steering pump which is what I was going to do before reading on-line. My car sat for months and I think the fluid broke down over time. Now I know I need to give the car more love on a weekly basis.

I hope this helps.
Sorry to resurrect this old thread but I have the exact same issue. Did you start the engine when you did these steps or was the car off? I tried these steps with the engine running but it didn’t make a difference with the noise. Thanks.
 
