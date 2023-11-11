2001 mustang 3.8L no spark, have fuel, help

StangmanRick
New Member
-
- Nov 10, 2023
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
My grandson purchased a 2001 6 cyl mustang, driving from Omaha, NE to Lafayette, LA, the first day it drove great, 27 MPH. Day 2, 100 miles under my belt, on the highway at 75 the car just shutoff, no warning, tried to restart, just cranked, coasted to the side of the highway. Stuck, had to be towed 174 mile, ouch.
I can hear the fuel pump running, fuel pressure shows 40 PSI, no spark, I purchased an inline sparkplug tester, nothing. I have replaced the following: crank position sensor, camshaft sensor, new plugs, new wires, new air filter, nothing. I treated the coil pack with multimeter, pins were between 6 - 8, towers were 10.4 plus. I removed the alternator and had it checked - passed, had battery tested, they said the battery needs replaced, will get that done, battery still holds 12+ volts???
All the car does is crank…Help please
I can hear the fuel pump running, fuel pressure shows 40 PSI, no spark, I purchased an inline sparkplug tester, nothing. I have replaced the following: crank position sensor, camshaft sensor, new plugs, new wires, new air filter, nothing. I treated the coil pack with multimeter, pins were between 6 - 8, towers were 10.4 plus. I removed the alternator and had it checked - passed, had battery tested, they said the battery needs replaced, will get that done, battery still holds 12+ volts???
All the car does is crank…Help please