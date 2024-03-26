No Spark from Coil to Distributor

Recently got a 1984 5.0L, M VIN. 79,000 miles. Edelbrock Carb, mild cam.

No spark from coil to distributor.

So far I’ve replaced (in order):

battery, ignition control module, ignition coil, & ignition pickup/stator.

Confirmed 12v to the ignition coil and that all spark plug wires are functioning. Good fuel pressure & air intake. Good compression. Distributor rotates when cranking. Stator is receiving adequate power. Verified a kill switch is not present & that the ignition switch is working. Has a minor power steering fluid leak.

Was running beautifully but felt slightly underpowered as it wasn’t breaking the tires loose. Had to Replace both window motors & regulators. Did driver side with no issues, replaced the passenger side a day later and went to move it & experienced a no start. I replaced the battery, thought it was odd it died since I was only turning the car on momentarily to adjust the window motors then turning back off. Looked at most of the spark plugs, no fouling. Used a test light, nothing from the ignition coil to the distributor. Smelled burning electronics when trying to crank, noticed ICM was boiling hot. Looked at the ignition control module and the entire backside was melted… must have been for some time due to the severity. As mentioned fired the parts cannon to no avail. Swapped the functioning MSD ignition coil back to stock spec.
 

