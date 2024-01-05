2001 Mustang GT - Rough start, rough idle for a few seconds, shuts off and no start after.

A

Aedwards1781

New Member
Jan 5, 2024
1
0
0
Virginia
#1
I have a 2001 Mustang GT that turns over and runs very rough for a few seconds and then turns off. When I turn to start it back it will try but will not turn over. After waiting a little while it does the same start for a second rough and cuts off. When I give it gas it try’s to run really rough for a couple seconds and still cuts off. Is there anything I can try at home before having to bring it in somewhere? Car threw a P0430 code a week prior and a PO442. TIA
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Help, Mustang Not Starting (Fuel Pump Issue?)
Replies
3
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
dochawk
D
S
1998 ford mustang gt shut off
Replies
0
Views
312
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
SN_95HP
S
9
1995 Mustang GT Crank no Start
Replies
6
Views
849
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SRago
S
D
Resolved Fuel System Troubleshooting
Replies
7
Views
795
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Dx2ry
D
0
Dangerous High RPM at stop/ RPM Jump when switching to Neutral then dies.
Replies
1
Views
233
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu