2001 Mustang GT - Rough start, rough idle for a few seconds, shuts off and no start after.

Aedwards1781
New Member
-
- Jan 5, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
I have a 2001 Mustang GT that turns over and runs very rough for a few seconds and then turns off. When I turn to start it back it will try but will not turn over. After waiting a little while it does the same start for a second rough and cuts off. When I give it gas it try’s to run really rough for a couple seconds and still cuts off. Is there anything I can try at home before having to bring it in somewhere? Car threw a P0430 code a week prior and a PO442. TIA