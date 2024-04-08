Carburetor not getting fuel on cold start (76 Ghia)

Hello, I just acquired a 1976 Mustang II Ghia with the V8. Upon cold start, the engine will crank but not turn over. Fuel pump has been replaced with another mechanical one, but fuel still doesn’t seem to be pumping all the way to the carb. I have a few things on the list to do, including replacing the fuel filter and spark plugs and wires. I pump the accelerator a bit when turning ignition but still doesn’t seem to work. Fires right up after adding a little bit of gas to the carb, but sometimes will die if I don’t push on the accelerator enough and get the idle up slowly. I saw someone having a similar issue on a 74 (I think) but with a V6. Just looking for a general direction to head in and if anyone has any recs on if converting to an electric fuel pump would be something to consider. He (his name is Carlton) still needs some work but I would like to at least be able to get it running a little easier. I did try adjusting the idle screw today since it was idling pretty rough but it made it worse and it died when I accelerated a touch too hard so I put it back to original spot. I apologize if I got any terms wrong, I’m still learning about this car and some mechanical aspects!