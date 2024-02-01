I’ve been having issues with my fox for about a week. 1990 LX 5.0



It is cranking but won’t start. The first thing I noticed was that the fuel pump won’t stop priming when the key is turned to on position. Usually it would prime maybe 2-5 seconds then turn off. I looked it up and saw it could be the fuel pump relay that was faulty, so I replaced it. Pump still stays priming with no start. I noticed a small hissing noise around my throttle body/fuel rail. Not sure if this is normal.



Some things I’ve tried also is adding fuel to a vacuum hose. It started, but was rough , then eventually died and wouldn’t idle. Then I tried removing the idle air control valve. I had a friend help by covering the holes with hand while I tried to start the car. It started maybe a little too fast, but began to idle just fine. So I bought a new IAC valve and replaced the old one. Then after replacement, the only way it would start is when the gas pedal was all the way to the floor. It wouldn’t do this before the IAC replacement. Fast forward to the next day, car cranks but won’t start at all, even with gas down.



I also pressed on the schrader valve, and it spit out a stream of gas.



I’ve tried checking codes, but my obd1 is showing 000 and when I tried to manually show codes with paper clip, check engine light wouldn’t blink it would just stay on.



I also removed the MAF and cleaned the small wires with MAF cleaner. Let the part dry completely before reinstallation. Crank but no start.



I made sure there is gas in the car, so that’s not an issue.



I’m not the most knowledgeable person when it comes to cars, so if someone could tell me some suggestions that would be great. Thanks for your help