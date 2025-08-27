2001 roush stage 3 - sat for 5 years

Hey everyone, I am new here! I had a 2003 gt in 2010 and have been missing it for years, scratching the itch with my dad’s 2001 roush stage 3 with 33,000 miles. It has sat in storage for most of the past 6 years. He has given me the car and I am hoping to get it back on the road. I am mechanically inclined but haven’t worked on cars in years.



The last time it ran was about three years ago and it had sat about two years at that point. I may have driven it 100 to 200 miles three years ago before it went to storage. I towed it from storage to my house because there was a leak on the rear differential. I would like to get it running again. I am planning on draining the gas tank, doing an oil change, opening up the rear differential to check for any issues and hoping that it just needs a new gasket. While I am getting it ready to start I am thinking about using a fogging oil in each cylinder to help lube it and while doing that I will inspect/replace the plugs.



Here are my questions, thanks for any advise in advance :



Am I missing anything I need to do on it before firing her up again?



Does the 2001 need the gas drained from a fuel line or can I just siphon it out?



Should I do any inspection or servicing on the supercharger? I’ve never done anything with a super charged so any advise on it would be great. Also what am I looking for on the gauges (explained like I’m 5 )



The last time it ran it had an electrical burn type smell a few different times, no idea where it came from but I am thinking. It could have been exhaust, it seemed like the exhaust got very hot and the ac condensation would drip and sizzle on them, nothing sure if that was due to overheated exhaust or the ac system having issues.



When poking around on the engine today I noticed some vacuum hoses that look like it has an animal chew up. Passenger side near the firewall there was a red line laying near the spark plugs and another white line coming off a T. Anyone have a diagram or pictures to help me know how to route/fix/replace them? (Pics attached of the damaged lines.



Lastly, it shifted very smooth going into all the gears but would grind going into reverse every so often, thoughts on what would cause that?



I know this is a lot, I appreciate any advise!