2003 Roush Stage 1

I have a 2003 Mustang Roush stage 1, V6, for sale. I have contacted Roush performance customer service, VIN number has been confirmed, it is authentic, and has not been modified. Roush customer service has provided the build sheet for the car, and production numbers for 2003. 203 stage 1 were released in 2003. Mine is black with a 5 speed, only 15 were released, this one has a couple extras on the build sheet, making it a little bit extra special. (In a Corvette owner way)

The internet has a wide range as far as value goes. It has 134,000 mi, it is missing the exhaust, and it only came with three of the the original super rare upgraded rims, and the clutch pedal just hangs there, like it's not connected. I'd like to know what people think as far as value goes. I'm thinking, 8,000 would be the ceiling. Though chat GPT seems to think a lot more of it. I'm new here, thank you if you've read this far, hopefully you can give me advice on where to price it, and where to try to sell it. As in, website, platform, etc.