2001 v6 heater hose quick connect question

I had replaced the Heater Core and Evap core on the car and reassembled. Took it for a test drive. the 5/8" heater hose quick-connect failed, and the hose blew off the heater core tube, spraying coolant all over the engine and smoking like crazy. Stopped immediately and got a tow back home. Admittedly, I had issues when I had re-installed that quick-connect and it's very possible that I did not push it on far enough.

Replaced the $4 clear plastic clip that goes on the end of the quick-connect. It seems to be very snugly in place now. Refilled the coolant and am in the process of bleeding the air out.



However I took a look at the 3/4" heater hose beside it, and there is a bit of wiggle on the quick-connect. If I grab the plastic quick connect and really pull hard on it, I can pull it off of the heater core tube. (which is weird because they were a nightmare to get off originally). the clear plastic clip stays on the heater core tube - the quick connect comes of the plastic clip.



So I bought replacement plastic end of the quick-connect for that hose and put it on. No difference - still a bit of wiggle, can still pull it off if I yank on it hard. I do not see any wear or damage on the black plastic part of the quick-connect. The washers and spacers are still inside it. I don't understand why it is now loose.



How much pressure does the 3/4" hose come under? How snugly does it need to fit? I was considering buying a new heater hose - but since my existing one looks fine and I replaced the plastic clip - I'm afraid that the fit will be the exact same.



I'm thinking about using some high-temp jb weld to epoxy the quick connect together. I've never worked on heater hoses before and I'm not sure how tight they need to be. I'm very worried about another catastophic connector failure - I was lucky that the failure during my test drive was only a few kms from home and happened in a parking lot.



Also - if I do decide to buy a new hose, is the 3/4" line the supply or return? (MOTORCRAFT KH1054 or MOTORCRAFT KH1104)

thanks