2001 evap core tube support

Hello, this is related to my last post but new topic so figured I should make a new thread. Apologies if I should have placed in the old one.



My old evap core had a thin plastic plate with prongs that clips onto the edge of the evap core and would hold the longer tube on the core in place (stop if from wiggling around and stressing the joint into the core). Pic 1 and 3 show the plastic plate from profile and top down views.

My new evap core did not come with this part. I took off the old one, but it doesn't fit well on the new one as it's too thick (the gap between the core and the tube is thinner on the new core - pic 2 shows the thin distance betwen core and tube).

I don't want to just leave the tube unsupported, as the line it connects to in the engine bay could move and stress it - am I wrong about this? Either I do a lot of sanding and dremel work to tailor this plastic to fit the new core tube - or I was wondering if I can just put some JB Weld on there to keep the tube in place. Is that a bad idea? Is there any reason that this tube is not supported better straight from the factory? the connection of this tube into the core looks like a weak point prime to be damaged by any flex.



Also - this new evap core came from an online retailer that shipped it in a box with minimal padding. Is there a way to test to make sure it isnt damaged/leaking before I install it and hook my evap box and everything back up?



Thanks in advance - first time replacing my evap/heater core. Youtube and forums have gotten me pretty far, but there's some things like this I never considered until running into them.