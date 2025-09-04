2001 evap/heater core questions

Hello

I'm in the midst of replacing my evap core and have 3 questions (the last one is the most pressing):

1. My old evap core had some foam insulation on the top end. new one doesnt. Im going to add some. Will any generic closed-cell foam strip work? Or do i need something specific? My new heater core came with some cheap looking generic foam - I'm assuming it's safe to wrap the heater core in it?

2. Is nylog blue the best thing to lubricate the o-rings with (including the o-rings inside the heater core hoses quick connect). Or should i use PAG 46 for the ac ones and coolant for the heater ones?

3. I noticed there is a bunch of dry shredded leaves at the bottom of the evap core box.

Then I noticed that the drain at the bottom of the box goes through the firewall to nothing.

Should there be a drain hose for a 2001 v6 on the engine bay side? Something that points downwards to stop dirt and debris from going into the drain and resting at the bottom of the evap core box?

I see Ford Motorcraft part D8BZ-19858-A, but I can't get any information on it since it is discontinued - not sure what it actually looks like or whether it's even for this year/model of mustang.

I'm considering just getting some generic vinyl hose-by-the-foot at the hardware store and sticking it on, but not sure if that's a good idea.

Thanks!