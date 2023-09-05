2002 Mustang - Rough Idle Issue

2002newedge
Hello,
I have recently been having a rough idle/misfire issue on my 2002 Mustang gt.
The car ran great last year then I pulled the engine and trans to perform some rust repair. When the engine was out I did head gaskets as well as replaced the timing chains and valve seals.
Once the car was put back together I have been fighting these rough running issues ever since.
It seems to be misfiring on cylinders 1,5, and 6. The exhaust smells very rich and when I unplug the COPs for those cylinders there is no change in how it runs unlike the other cylinders. Another thing to note is I get decel pops when I down shift to around 2500 rpm.
So far I have:
Replace the COPs and spark plugs.
Checked compression and was good.
Pulled and bench cleaned/checked injectors and confirmed they were working. Also checked in vehicle.
Rechecked proper timing.
Check for vacuum leaks.
Car engine mods are as follows:
Accufab plenum
Cold air intake
EGR delete
EVAP delete (also disabled in tune)
Any help is appreciated. Not sure what else I can check.
