2002 Mustang - Rough Idle Issue

2

2002newedge

New Member
Sep 5, 2023
1
0
1
Michigan
#1
Hello,

I have recently been having a rough idle/misfire issue on my 2002 Mustang gt.

The car ran great last year then I pulled the engine and trans to perform some rust repair. When the engine was out I did head gaskets as well as replaced the timing chains and valve seals.

Once the car was put back together I have been fighting these rough running issues ever since.

It seems to be misfiring on cylinders 1,5, and 6. The exhaust smells very rich and when I unplug the COPs for those cylinders there is no change in how it runs unlike the other cylinders. Another thing to note is I get decel pops when I down shift to around 2500 rpm.

So far I have:
Replace the COPs and spark plugs.
Checked compression and was good.
Pulled and bench cleaned/checked injectors and confirmed they were working. Also checked in vehicle.
Rechecked proper timing.
Check for vacuum leaks.

Car engine mods are as follows:
Accufab plenum
Cold air intake
EGR delete
EVAP delete (also disabled in tune)

Any help is appreciated. Not sure what else I can check.
 

