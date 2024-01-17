Sn95 Stumped Electrical Tech

Hey folks. I have a gremlin to hunt.

I’m not sure if it’s electrical but it’s a check engine light. I have a 1995 Ford Mustang GT convertible 100k miles all original stock equipment.

For the longest time I’ve had a serious problem. While running whether driving or not, and at times intermittently, also almost exclusively at operating temp I have a check engine light pop up and the car looses all power. Idling the car flutters and bumps just barely enough power to run when this happens. I pulled the ccrm and cut it open. I found the board to be burned around the farther right relay if the plug in is facing away from you. From what I’ve saw it is the Low Fan relay. When it blew it stayed in that condition. I replaced the ccrm and have had the same issue on and off. With the new ccrm -When it happens it usually continues until the car sits for a few hours.



It’s not drivable of course. I’ve had input on the problem ranging from the ECT sensor to the distributor. Replacing the distributor was one of the first things I did. I got a distributor that looked as if the ignition module mounts to the distributor. Of course mine is under the air box.

I had someone tell me that there is no crank position sensor in that distributer and that the stock distributor did.

Seemed to be running the car fine when not in its check engine related condition.



I finally got the distributor I wanted in stock and on the way anyway.





My question is what is the problem here.

It seems all things point to a short In the fan harness wiring.

Anybody else have similar experience?

