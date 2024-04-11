Engine Please help, rpm surge when shifting

Been a while since I've been on here. Anyway, I can't take it anymore. I've tried everything I know. I have a stock 89 GT. Only headers and x pipe. Not Everytime but almost, when I start the car it almost dies and recovers. It's done that ever since I bought the car. Over the last 6 months it started to develop a rough idle so did I base idle reset and now it surges like 400 rpms Everytime I shift. So now I have all three symptoms. Almost dies and recovers upon start up, idles rough and surges when shifting. I feel like I've checked everything but I'm obviously missing something. Any help is greatly appreciated.
 
