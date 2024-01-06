P1132 and p1152

Jan 6, 2024
03 gt built motor, Vortech V3, return style fuel system so no FRPS or FPDM. Tuned by Manny at HPP. Washed the motor a couple of weeks ago now I have those issues. I’ve washed the motor a hundred times and never had a problem till now.

I’ve been chasing this issue for the last 2 weeks.

So far I have…

Replaced 02 sensors

Pulled rear harness and cleaned terminals checked connections.

Replaced a broken 02 sensor connector bank 1

Done multiple data logs and data looks fine after I replaced the 02 connector.

Clean mass air

Smoked tested twice for vacuum leaks. None found.

How do you test for a leaking injector? All I got left is to replaced the coils and plugs but I doubt that’s the issue. Car runs fine but the CEL will come on 10-40 miles after I clear it.

I did find a loose connector under the induction tube(black connector)when I pulled on it separated. I cleaned the connections and tape it together along with many of the other connectors on the 02 sensor harness to make sure they don’t loosen up.

Any help on where to check to solve this would be appreciated.
 

#2
I attached a couple of pics.
 

