SJK1417M1AT
New Member
-
- Sep 25, 2025
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
Help people if stangnet. I just purchased a 2003 Mach 1. It was a dream car in high school and always loved the look since day 1. It is an automatic but due to severe back pain I cannot drive a manual. I have attached some paperwork the dealership had. Unfortunately previous owner passed away so no way of contacting.
This was strictly a vanity purchase because I had been searching for a while.
This is what I know:
a. Eagle Stage 6 forged rods
b. iProCharger supercharger and Stage II intercooler upgrade
c. magnaflow exhaust
I plan to take it to the shop but need some help.
I live in the Cleveland/Akron/Twinsburg Ohio area are there any recommendations for shops?
Second I would like to get the classic chop and was hoping to upgrade the cams and add headers shorty vs long? And I would like to upgrade the suspension plus h pipe. Also any recommendations on stabilizing the car as far as brand front and rear? As far as suspension I would prefer something a bit more forgiving than stiff.
Are there any other upgrades I would need to do to make this the final build
Any recommendations on brands and def don’t touch this brand vs others.
I tried reading and am getting a bit overwhelmed with the amount of information is separate locations so thought I would reach out here.
I do understand this may not be the right place to ask. Also I work a job that at times I have zero chance at doing any research on my own for weeks on ends since I pretty much eat sleep and drive to work and work. I would really appreciate any help.
This was strictly a vanity purchase because I had been searching for a while.
This is what I know:
a. Eagle Stage 6 forged rods
b. iProCharger supercharger and Stage II intercooler upgrade
c. magnaflow exhaust
I plan to take it to the shop but need some help.
I live in the Cleveland/Akron/Twinsburg Ohio area are there any recommendations for shops?
Second I would like to get the classic chop and was hoping to upgrade the cams and add headers shorty vs long? And I would like to upgrade the suspension plus h pipe. Also any recommendations on stabilizing the car as far as brand front and rear? As far as suspension I would prefer something a bit more forgiving than stiff.
Are there any other upgrades I would need to do to make this the final build
Any recommendations on brands and def don’t touch this brand vs others.
I tried reading and am getting a bit overwhelmed with the amount of information is separate locations so thought I would reach out here.
I do understand this may not be the right place to ask. Also I work a job that at times I have zero chance at doing any research on my own for weeks on ends since I pretty much eat sleep and drive to work and work. I would really appreciate any help.