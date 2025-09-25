Help people if stangnet. I just purchased a 2003 Mach 1. It was a dream car in high school and always loved the look since day 1. It is an automatic but due to severe back pain I cannot drive a manual. I have attached some paperwork the dealership had. Unfortunately previous owner passed away so no way of contacting.



This was strictly a vanity purchase because I had been searching for a while.



This is what I know:

a. Eagle Stage 6 forged rods

b. iProCharger supercharger and Stage II intercooler upgrade

c. magnaflow exhaust



I plan to take it to the shop but need some help.



I live in the Cleveland/Akron/Twinsburg Ohio area are there any recommendations for shops?



Second I would like to get the classic chop and was hoping to upgrade the cams and add headers shorty vs long? And I would like to upgrade the suspension plus h pipe. Also any recommendations on stabilizing the car as far as brand front and rear? As far as suspension I would prefer something a bit more forgiving than stiff.





Are there any other upgrades I would need to do to make this the final build



Any recommendations on brands and def don’t touch this brand vs others.



I tried reading and am getting a bit overwhelmed with the amount of information is separate locations so thought I would reach out here.



I do understand this may not be the right place to ask. Also I work a job that at times I have zero chance at doing any research on my own for weeks on ends since I pretty much eat sleep and drive to work and work. I would really appreciate any help.