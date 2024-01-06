New Classic Mustang

M

MustangLove_67

New Member
Jan 6, 2024
1
0
1
Washington
#1
Hello everyone, and Happy New year. My name is Teresa and I'm from Washington State. I have joined this forum for information and in hopes of meeting other mustang enthusiasts. I will tell you a little about myself. I have a 1967 Mustang coupe that I have had for about 5 months. I have wanted a '67 since I was 14 y.o.I am now 60 and this year my husband said start looking. I found her. I named her Sally and I am in love with her. She runs like a champ and is 65% complete. Other than changing the interior to black instead of light brown and replacing things like knobs, emblems, Door springs, window regulators and so on I can't wait to work on her. Im happy to be a member of this forum and I hope I can get some help on a couple of things but I will post that in a question later. Thanks for having me here!
 

Attachments

  • MY car.jpg
    MY car.jpg
    122.5 KB · Views: 4
  • MY car.jpg
    MY car.jpg
    122.5 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

nickyb
RANT!!! lets talk giving thanks
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
1hot87gt
1hot87gt
9
New Owner
Replies
1
Views
222
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
F
Newbie, 1966 Mustang Help
Replies
2
Views
737
The Welcome Wagon
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
B
I'm a new member...
Replies
2
Views
642
The Welcome Wagon
Badcatt
B
drofdeath
Hello Mustang Modders
Replies
1
Views
206
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu