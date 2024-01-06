New Classic Mustang

Hello everyone, and Happy New year. My name is Teresa and I'm from Washington State. I have joined this forum for information and in hopes of meeting other mustang enthusiasts. I will tell you a little about myself. I have a 1967 Mustang coupe that I have had for about 5 months. I have wanted a '67 since I was 14 y.o.I am now 60 and this year my husband said start looking. I found her. I named her Sally and I am in love with her. She runs like a champ and is 65% complete. Other than changing the interior to black instead of light brown and replacing things like knobs, emblems, Door springs, window regulators and so on I can't wait to work on her. Im happy to be a member of this forum and I hope I can get some help on a couple of things but I will post that in a question later. Thanks for having me here!