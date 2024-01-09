Please help

MoneyMike

Jan 8, 2024
#1
Hello everyone
I have a foxbody that I have had for over 30 years. I just purchased a rebuilt 308 bored 40 over. It also has E303 cam, hypereutectic pistons, cloyes double timing chain, ARP head bolts, proform rocker arms, melling oil pump, edelbrock intake, edelbrock 70mm throttle body, and gt40p heads. My question is what would be an estimate hp and what else would I need or should I replace from stock engine swap?? Please help!
 

#2
Welcome aboard! :SN:

Take a look at this thread for HP estimates: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/guess-my-h-p-the-dyno-1-4-mile-time-thread.677534/

You [might] get away with the stock injectors. If so, I would plug the stock EEC in and see how it goes. Somebody will hopefully pop up with a part number for a larger OE MAF sensor that is compatible with the stock A9L/P EECs.

If you end up having to go to 24 lb injectors, I might look for a Cobra EEC if you can one within reason.

Past that, a modern stand-alone-tuner will let you run whatever you want. :shrug:
 
