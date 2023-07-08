2004 mach1 sputter/missing issue

2004 Mach 1. I have noticed when at higher RPM's (but not redline) the car sputters, almost like its hitting the rev limiter and the traction control light comes on on the dash, even with the traction control turned off by the button. I had the car tuned and have an SCT X4, in the tune I had the traction control turned off. Now it still happens every now and then just not as bad if that make sence. I have installed new 02 sensors, new plugs, has factory coils. Car is lightly modded with long tubes, OR H pipe SLP loud mouth cat back, C&L CAI. Any ideas what could cause this?