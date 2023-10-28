Looking to step up to the S550 platform for next year so I’m selling my beloved 04.
Supercharged 2004 Mustang GT
421hp/433tq
64k miles
Oxford White with Black Interior
Vortech V2 Ti Trim w/ 3.33 pulley(12psi)
Treadstone 1235 Intercooler w/custom 3in IC piping(fog lights still work)
Custom Power Pipe w/ K&N(not pictured)
Precision BOV
SCT BA5000
78MM BBK Throttle Body
Deka 80lb injectors
DW 340lph fuel pump
TR3650 Transmission(stock) w/ short throw shifter
3.73s
NGK TR6 Spark Plugs
OR X Pipe
SLP LM1 Catback
93 Octane Tuned via Juggernaut Performance w/ SCT X4
SR Coil Over Kit
The price is $15,500 OBO. No test rides without cash in hand. I will take you for a ride otherwise. Clean title, everything works as it should, passes emissions and still has A/C for those hot days. This is not the typical v3 Si blower everyone throws on these cars. This blower is much more capable with a build engine.
Supercharger and all supporting mods were purchased brand new and installed winter of 2021. All installation and fab work was done by myself. I put a lot of love into this intercooler fab and welding. The tuning was done by Juggernaut Performance Tuning via email and verified on a dyno. The car runs great and pulls hard. I do have dyno and various pull videos. I do not need to sell this car and therefore it’s priced as it is. You couldn’t find a car this clean in the Northeast and build it to the same caliber for this price. I have around 4000mi on this setup and I wouldn’t hesitate to drive the car on a long trip. I take it to work occasionally(88mi round trip) without worry.
Email: [email protected]
