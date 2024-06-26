2005 AC quit working

horse sence

horse sence

15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
11,292
6,726
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
#1
Well ,the AC quit on my 2005 GT the other day ,checked the charge and it is good ,however ,the clutch will not activate.
When i got the car the low speed fan did not work ,turned out to be a burned wire in the block that attaches to the fuse box ,it actually melted the block and fried the low speed fan wire .
I fixed that and it worked great for 2 years now .
Drove it one day and it worked perfect ,got in it the very next day and no AC .
Same thing just happened to my brothers 2005 GT ,AC worked one day and nothing one day later. Its the same as mine ,it is charged but clutch will not activate.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Cooling Fan Not Working
Replies
2
Views
174
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
horse sence
horse sence
C
Electrical AC not working on 1984 5.0 with holley carb
Replies
3
Views
135
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
J
01 GT Picture Verification of AC High Pressure Switch Pigtail
Replies
2
Views
730
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Jdarturo
J
stackz
cooling fan questions
Replies
2
Views
363
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
stackz
stackz
Wayne Waldrep
New daily driver help needed.....not a mustang but mustang drivetrain.
Replies
11
Views
447
Other Auto Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu