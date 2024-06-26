2005 AC quit working

horse sence
15 Year Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 11,292
-
- 6,726
-
- 233
Well ,the AC quit on my 2005 GT the other day ,checked the charge and it is good ,however ,the clutch will not activate.
When i got the car the low speed fan did not work ,turned out to be a burned wire in the block that attaches to the fuse box ,it actually melted the block and fried the low speed fan wire .
I fixed that and it worked great for 2 years now .
Drove it one day and it worked perfect ,got in it the very next day and no AC .
Same thing just happened to my brothers 2005 GT ,AC worked one day and nothing one day later. Its the same as mine ,it is charged but clutch will not activate.
When i got the car the low speed fan did not work ,turned out to be a burned wire in the block that attaches to the fuse box ,it actually melted the block and fried the low speed fan wire .
I fixed that and it worked great for 2 years now .
Drove it one day and it worked perfect ,got in it the very next day and no AC .
Same thing just happened to my brothers 2005 GT ,AC worked one day and nothing one day later. Its the same as mine ,it is charged but clutch will not activate.