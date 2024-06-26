Electrical AC not working on 1984 5.0 with holley carb

C

CharlieGP

Member
Jun 25, 2024
6
2
13
Nova Scotia
#1
The AC, along with the electric choke and alternator quit working on my 1984 5.0 due to the AC WOT cut off switch and corresponding pigtail wiring basically disintegrating due to it being on top of the manifold. It is bolted to the manifold by the left side of the Holley carb. There is also a controller for the idle speed when the AC is turned on. I was able to create a jumper on the plug on the wiring for the cutoff and get the alternator working again. Why Ford would make a switch that if it fails not only affects the AC but charging and electric choke? Would appreciate any suggestions, as this switch is obsolete: #E4PZ-9S520A. Any suggestions for a work around as this switch seems to be very difficult to find. If anyone knows a source for it would be also very helpful.
 

