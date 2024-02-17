2005 Roush gauge cluster issue

Just picked up a 2005 Roush Stage 1. 200 mile drive home but noticed my gauges were way off. Speedometer was reading 10 MPH at one point while I was on the highway doing about 60 then another time it was reading 130 when I was doing about 40. Tach seemed low then it went to below 0. Fuel gauge was stuck at full until I stopped to fill it up then it was way past full. Read a little about the steppers going bad?
