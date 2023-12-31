Hello everyone, been a while but I’ve been doing a lot of work on my 89 GT and I finally got around to installing the 5.0 Resto “Factory inspired” Dakota digital cluster.



Everything works pretty god despite the fact that the fuel gauge isn’t accurate. I just recently installed a brand new fuel sending unit and fuel tank harness in prep for the cluster. Lmr states that their sender outputs 145 ohms when full and 22 ohms when empty. Dakota digitals pre configured sender setting is 20-150.



They also give you a way to test to see how many ohms the control box is seeing and mine at a full tank is seeing 164 ohms. The fuel gage is pretty inaccurate due to this. The fuel gage won’t even move below full until it drops below 150 due to Dakota digitals pre configured ohm settings.



I’m using 18 gauge wire which is Dakota digitals recommended wire gauge. I spliced the fuel sender wire at the connector at first but the ohm was reading 167 at full and then I spliced at the kick panel and it dropped to the 164.



Besides doing the custom calibration that they offer, is there anything else I should check and look for? I’m running minimal wire lengths to the control box which is mounted behind the radio. I know Dakota digital says 10% is to be expected but if I go off of LMRs specs for the sender I’m out of my 10% range and if I go off of DD specs I’m just barely within 10% but still pretty inaccurate