Larry here from Oregon. I have started a new thread, as least I think I have for my King Cobra build here in Oregon. Update for new readers, or is the correct verbiage Threadies?? Bought car in Washington state and bright here to Oregon. I was working on my 79 Pace car but painted it a ruby red and HATE the color. Then this ii came up for sale from a buddy in Washington. Wife told him to select a car to sleep in or get rid of at least one.......been there myself. So I bought it. As shown it is all black with 302 and OEM interior. Car is very straight. To he honest, it is impressively straight of a car this experienced..... Clear is coming off. Pulled engine and transmission. Engine is a resent rebuild. I have a professionally rebuilt T-5 to install. Will be painting Ford Triple Yellow. Using urethane paint and clear. Never been to painting school, self taught but my mentor said painting over the OEM paint that does not show metal is the way to go. Installing Edelbrock heads and MSD ignition. When I owned an LED brake light business I designed a dash insert that would replace gauges with either VDO or Autometer gauges. I like the rims but need to get them polished. Want raised white letter tires. Typing correction does not work. Photos attached. Engine is pulled, getting ready to start body work. More photos to follow.