Have had this problem since I bought the car.

The PO didn't tell me about it.



Finally got around to messing with it.

Pulled every fuse, nothing made a difference.

Went back under the hood, pulled the four fuses going to the SJB (#59, 62, 63, 67).

Drain went away.

When I put either 59 or 67 back in the drain comes back.



Did a search here and found a couple threads, but they ended without a fix.



Thought maybe I need a new SJB but looks like they are discontinued.



Anyone else having this problem.

Do you have a fix.

Are new boxes available, or can they be repaired?



Freind of mine said sell it.

Don't really want to, plus I could not sell it with a known problem.



Thanks