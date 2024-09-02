Have had this problem since I bought the car.
The PO didn't tell me about it.
Finally got around to messing with it.
Pulled every fuse, nothing made a difference.
Went back under the hood, pulled the four fuses going to the SJB (#59, 62, 63, 67).
Drain went away.
When I put either 59 or 67 back in the drain comes back.
Did a search here and found a couple threads, but they ended without a fix.
Thought maybe I need a new SJB but looks like they are discontinued.
Anyone else having this problem.
Do you have a fix.
Are new boxes available, or can they be repaired?
Freind of mine said sell it.
Don't really want to, plus I could not sell it with a known problem.
Thanks
