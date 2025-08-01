2008 GT Parasitic drain - sjb

Hi guys, I know there is a thread on this subject, but it seems to be closed to comments. I'm having the same problem as tirediron was having where I'm getting a 200mA draw unless I pull fuses 59 and 67. Both of these feed B+ to the SJB. I removed the SJB and opened it to see it I could find any problems, but it was a clean as a whistle. Everything still works in the car, so I don't absolutely need to fix it and I don't want to pay a fortune for a new box. So, I've decided to install a battery kill relay for now to keep from draining the battery when the car sits. I do have a scanner that I can use to scan the bcm, but I doubt it will show any codes. If I do it later, I'll post the results. I just wanted to register here in case someone has found a better way to resolve this draw.