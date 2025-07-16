2008 Mustang Bullitt stuck in Fifth gear

2008 mustang Bullitt manual transmission I have had the car since new, it now has 34000 miles on it. Took it to the car wash about 10 miles from home, country roads and 2 miles of interstate and did not notice anything out of the ordinary. After the automatic wash I returned straight home and again did not notice anything strange. Drove up the driveway in second gear down shifted into first to turn around to back into garage. Stopped, shifted into reverse, backed up 20 feet, shifted back into first, pulled forward, tried to shift back into reverse and could not find it , and the shifter felt weird. Shifted into first and into neutral looking for reverse but nothing. Shifted into fifth and now it is stuck hard in fifth gear and will no longer go into neutral. The car will roll when the clutch is in and my wife and neighbor were able to push the car back into the garage while I held in the clutch with the car running. So I don’t think it is the throw out bearing as the clutch will release.

I also pulled the shifter boot and noticed a lot of white powder around the base of the gear shift on top of the metal plate it passes through.



Please help