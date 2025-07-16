2008 Mustang Bullitt stuck in Fifth gear

Jester67

Jester67

Member
Sep 21, 2004
904
0
16
TN
#1
2008 mustang Bullitt manual transmission I have had the car since new, it now has 34000 miles on it. Took it to the car wash about 10 miles from home, country roads and 2 miles of interstate and did not notice anything out of the ordinary. After the automatic wash I returned straight home and again did not notice anything strange. Drove up the driveway in second gear down shifted into first to turn around to back into garage. Stopped, shifted into reverse, backed up 20 feet, shifted back into first, pulled forward, tried to shift back into reverse and could not find it , and the shifter felt weird. Shifted into first and into neutral looking for reverse but nothing. Shifted into fifth and now it is stuck hard in fifth gear and will no longer go into neutral. The car will roll when the clutch is in and my wife and neighbor were able to push the car back into the garage while I held in the clutch with the car running. So I don’t think it is the throw out bearing as the clutch will release.
I also pulled the shifter boot and noticed a lot of white powder around the base of the gear shift on top of the metal plate it passes through.

Please help
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
TKX Transmission Shifting Problem
Replies
10
Views
222
Other Auto Tech
KWC156
K
S
GT KNOCKING 2001
Replies
0
Views
63
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Scwhitten
S
B
Questions About T5 Manual
Replies
10
Views
248
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
89ripper
89ripper
B
2010 V8 4.6 5 speed won't go into gear while running
Replies
3
Views
215
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
89ripper
89ripper
AeroCoupe
TKX Install in the Coupe
Replies
24
Views
633
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu