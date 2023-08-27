2008 Mustang V6 P0205/P0174

Have a 2008 Mustang that recently changed the computer, Motorcraft fuel injectors and NGK spark plugs. Getting a P0205 code.
I confirmed power from the battery to the injector.
No Ground from the ECM.
Nothing on Noid light.
Any suggestions to find the problem. Could the computer possibly be bad? Bad connector? And anybody know what pin on the computer is the ground for the #5 injector?
