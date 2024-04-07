2008 sudden quit on road

my 2008 Sally suddenly started convulsing violently on hwy after just a few kms down road..check engine light came on, shut her off as too scary sounding and behavior. tried restarting after letting her settle awhile but she was not able to start without bucking and rattling sound under hood (open by now). hubby replaced ignition coil which didn't do the trick. now mechanic has replaced cam sensor and another major sensor but still same problem with metallic rattling sound when trying to start it up. mechanic thinking could be valve spring came off ??? anyone have any ideas on this one? 240k kms on engine.
many thanks!
 

