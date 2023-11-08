Hi all,

Today I was driving normally when suddenly my engine came to a stop. I pulled over end tried to restart it but it will start and die again. Having the ignition switch open I noticed that the pump came on and off back and forth priming without touching the key. I closed the ignition switch OFF and ON again and I heard the pump priming normally, I tried to start it but some times it will start but die again.



As I was not too far from home I left the ride and went to pick up some tools a couple of fuel pump relays, a circuit tester, a volt meter, and a spare computer. when I got back I replaced the relay under the driver seat and started it, it started right up. I came home as fast as I could but when I got here it stopped the same way as before, switch open and the pump cstarted priming ON and OFF a few times and could not re start it agai. I disconnected the battery and waited 15 - 20 min. an starter it up normally.



Before all this happened I was running a reman. computer working fine but I had to measure voltage on the O2 sensors. I finished that and decided to exchange that computer with a known good one A9L. It was running fine and suddenly started having the issues described above. So I know the relays I'm using are ok, so I really need your ideas. I didnt have any shorts while doing the O2 sensors testing nor when I exchanged the computers so I have no idea why it started with this BS!



As for now I disconnected the battery, replaced the A9L with the remanufactured ona which has no labels at all so I'm guessing it is an A9L... All I know I went to Autozone and ask for a computer for a '90 mustang GT with a 5 spd transmission. I will wait 'till tomorrow to connect the battery and start this thing and see how it behaves.



I've never had any issues like this with none of these compuetrs I have so I feel lost.

Could the problem be the fuel pump getting hot shutting itself randomly, and when I left the car it cooled down allowing me to get home ??

But then why if I have the ignition switch open the pump comes ON and OFF priming and cuttin and priming and cuttin on its own?



Please share any ideas!!!



By the way I havent run any scan to check for any error codes in the ECM because I've been disconnecting and connecting the battery too many time so I'm gessing and asuming there is not enough data saved in the memory at this point.



Thank you for the help ! ! !