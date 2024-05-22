2010 V6 Headlights and tailights flash when car is not running

edsamd73
I purchased this car with about 124K miles on it. I purchased it about a year ago and was told something kept killing the battery. I thought I fixed the problem with the gage cluster. I had it repaired and no issues since. However, I noticed recently the headlights and brake lights would flicker every few minutes. It doesn't happen at a specific interval, simply random. Before I waste a lot of time and possibly money to fix the problem, I hope someone has run into this before. Any suggestions where to start? I was thinking of simply replacing the light switch first, since that seems to be the most likely problem that would impact both sets of lights at the same time.