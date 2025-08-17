Fox Wifes 1993 LX 5.0 dies after replacing ignition parts

W

Warhorse85

New Member
Jun 17, 2023
21
0
1
#1
Hello everyone, I'm having trouble figuring out why my wifes 1993 LX 5.0 dies while idling after replacing some ignition parts. The parts I have replaced are the MAF, TFI module and ignition coil. EGR was replaced last year. Car starts and runs great but after idling for a bit it surges for a couple of seconds then goes back to idling normal then about 5-10 seconds later it just dies as if someone turned the ignition key off. It will instantly restart and idle with no issue for a few minutes and do the exact same thing. I did notice that there is a loud buzzing noise coming from the EGR area while it's idling. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 

