2013 Mustang GT Fuel Injector Question

Does anyone have any experience with running 2020+ GT500 55 LB/HR injectors on a 13-14 5.0 engine? I have been chatting with Lund Racing regarding tuning support with a procharger stage 2 kit and they recommended swapping out the procharger provided BOSCH 52 LB/HR injectors to the 2020+ GT500 55 LB/HR injectors since Lund doesnt support the BOSCH 52 LB/HR injectors...

Will the 2020+ GT500 injectors swap directly onto the 13-14 5.0 or will spacers be required for proper fitment?
 

