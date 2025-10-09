2013 Mustang GT Procharger Stage 2 Kit Issues

K

KHills5058

Member
Oct 1, 2018
19
1
13
State College, PA
#1
Looking for some help/suggestions with how to diagnose some issues I am having with my 2013 mustang GT and the procharger stage 2 kit that I installed last weeked.

I ended up getting the complete stage 2 kit from procharger and have been trying to figure out if I have a boost leak somewhere. I have gone thru two tune revisions with procharger, the first was to solve a DTC for the o2 sensors detecing a rich condition. Procharger was able to make some edits to the fueling and got that squared away. Now, just yesterday I got a DTC P0507 for idle air control system rpm higher than expected. The provided tune from procharger has the idle set at 750rpm but when coming to a stop, the idle would jump up to about 850-900rpm and then surge to about 1100rpm. Procharger provided another tune revision which I have yet to try but, could this issue also be coming from a vacuum/boost leak?

Any suggestions/help would be awesome.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
There is an "Idle Relearn Procedure" from BAMA tunes that may help.


This is a hybrid method based on what works in practice on Fords of similar era. Use at your own risk; “relearns” can vary by calibration or PCM version.


— Preconditions —
• Good battery, healthy charging system
• Throttle body and IAC (or equivalent) clean
• No active faults (check engine light off)
• All accessories off (radio, lights, blower, etc.)

Procedure:

1. Start engine; leave it to idle (in Park or Neutral) until it reaches **full operating temperature** (coolant temp stable).
2. Let it idle for about **1 minute** with **A/C off** and no extra loads.
3. Turn the **A/C on**, but leave blower low or as usual, let it idle for **another minute**.
4. Drive the car **under light load** (no heavy throttle) for some miles (5-10 mi or so) to let the PCM adjust fuel trims, adaptives, idle targets, etc.
5. Optionally, you can shut engine off, wait a bit, restart, and observe idle. If idle is still unstable, repeat steps above.


If you have a scan tool that supports “Throttle Body or Idle Learn / Relearn” functions, use that after battery disconnection or when replacing throttle body / sensors.


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
2006 Mustang GT o2 Sensor Wiring Issue Car Bogging/Choking
Replies
4
Views
146
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
D
Engine 85 GT Backfires through Carb
Replies
19
Views
202
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
85GTStangGuy
85GTStangGuy
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1996–1998 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
115
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1999–2004 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
123
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
A
Need some info on putting a 2002 4.6l in a 1997 gt.
Replies
0
Views
67
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Austin4.6l
A
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu