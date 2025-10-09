2013 Mustang GT Procharger Stage 2 Kit Issues

Looking for some help/suggestions with how to diagnose some issues I am having with my 2013 mustang GT and the procharger stage 2 kit that I installed last weeked.



I ended up getting the complete stage 2 kit from procharger and have been trying to figure out if I have a boost leak somewhere. I have gone thru two tune revisions with procharger, the first was to solve a DTC for the o2 sensors detecing a rich condition. Procharger was able to make some edits to the fueling and got that squared away. Now, just yesterday I got a DTC P0507 for idle air control system rpm higher than expected. The provided tune from procharger has the idle set at 750rpm but when coming to a stop, the idle would jump up to about 850-900rpm and then surge to about 1100rpm. Procharger provided another tune revision which I have yet to try but, could this issue also be coming from a vacuum/boost leak?



Any suggestions/help would be awesome.