For Sale 2015-2023 Mustang GT Shocks and struts and springs

A

alilpsi

New Member
Jul 12, 2004
4
0
1
San Diego
#1
I bought these off a friend who converted his GT over to track usage. I do not know how much many miles were on it when removed. The part #s are:
(1) T407H FR3c 18W002 1A 18077-A 150821A
and
(2) T407H FR3c 18045 JF 1A18069-A 150818B

Have the shocks/struts and springs in Mission Viejo CA. You are welcome to come look at them. They do have a slight bit of surface rust but nothing a wire brush can't get rid of. They otherwise appear and feel to be in good working order.

$100 obo.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1741.jpg
    IMG_1741.jpg
    391.5 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2000xp8
SOLD MM coil overs, koni struts, qa1 rears, h&r rear springs and more in NJ
Replies
3
Views
1K
Suspension Parts
2000xp8
2000xp8
C
Progress Thread 2004 Comp Orange GT
Replies
9
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ctandc
C
W
SOLD 1991 GT 5sp Convertible Survivor One Owner All Records
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Whitestone
W
S
Do progressive lowering springs hurt traction when launching?
Replies
4
Views
941
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Mycelus
SOLD [Minnesota] 2014 Ford Mustang GT | Grabber Blue | 6MT Coupe
Replies
1
Views
4K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
Mycelus
Mycelus
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu