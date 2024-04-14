I bought these off a friend who converted his GT over to track usage. I do not know how much many miles were on it when removed. The part #s are:
(1) T407H FR3c 18W002 1A 18077-A 150821A
and
(2) T407H FR3c 18045 JF 1A18069-A 150818B
Have the shocks/struts and springs in Mission Viejo CA. You are welcome to come look at them. They do have a slight bit of surface rust but nothing a wire brush can't get rid of. They otherwise appear and feel to be in good working order.
$100 obo.
