289 with GT40P heads = Assistance Required

Just my personal opinion, I don't think that I would want to do small block "generational mix" between old 289s and the distinctly different generation of the 5.0 years. I may be showing my ignorance, but I don't think that putting GT40P heads on to an "antique" 289 is going to help overall. If you want a 5.0, use a 5.0.
Also, I haven't seen any appreciable gain from using the "P" 4 bar heads over the 3 bar. (swapping to proper aluminum heads are an improvement). This is my opinion, but I do know that it is best to use 3 bar heads in the early gen 1 Mustang bodies. One has more headers options with the 3bar over the 4 bar.