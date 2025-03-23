289 with GT40P heads = Assistance Required

6

65dailydriver

New Member
Mar 23, 2025
1
1
1
illinois
#1
Hello Groover66 and Fireracer34,
289 with GT-40P heads in a 65 coupe with AOD. I have the heads, looking to get the Headers and other pieces together. Would anyone like to share some of the details on the parts they've used.
Thanks,
John
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2Blue2

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
65dailydriver said:
Hello Groover66 and Fireracer34,
289 with GT-40P heads in a 65 coupe with AOD. I have the heads, looking to get the Headers and other pieces together. Would anyone like to share some of the details on the parts they've used.
Thanks,
John
Click to expand...

Moved this to it's own thread.

Welcome Aboard :SN:


It's usually best to start with a run down of where you are and what you want to do and of course....


:worthlesb
 
#3
Just my personal opinion, I don't think that I would want to do small block "generational mix" between old 289s and the distinctly different generation of the 5.0 years. I may be showing my ignorance, but I don't think that putting GT40P heads on to an "antique" 289 is going to help overall. If you want a 5.0, use a 5.0.
Also, I haven't seen any appreciable gain from using the "P" 4 bar heads over the 3 bar. (swapping to proper aluminum heads are an improvement). This is my opinion, but I do know that it is best to use 3 bar heads in the early gen 1 Mustang bodies. One has more headers options with the 3bar over the 4 bar.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Vortech V1 Idler Pulley Newedge
Replies
3
Views
202
The Welcome Wagon
HIGHMILE2V
H
P
Fox Opinions Wanted- at a crossroad with my '88 GT
Replies
32
Views
307
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
pindude80
P
Bill Cool
For Sale 3-owner 1987 Mustang GT, $18K obro, Lancaster CA
Replies
4
Views
777
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
nickyb
nickyb
V
pushrod 5.0 (MILD/ Torque) turbo build for an old scout II help
Replies
10
Views
1K
Other Auto Tech
vz58
V
J
The Money Pit
Replies
1
Views
103
The Welcome Wagon
89ripper
89ripper
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu