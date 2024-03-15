30 lb fuel injectors from junkyard?

I bought a set of 30 lb fuel injectors from lmr a while back(sold them) but I remember buying a replacement one from Napa. I took one of the lmr ones and they gave me a bosh same color brown one. They told me they are from Volvos. I’m going to my local wreck yard tomorrow and I know there are different color ones. I went back to Napa today with the injector they sold me and they showed me that they came on all these cars. Anyone delt with this?
 

