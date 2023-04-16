Shout out to LMR

S

SVTCobrapilot

Member
Feb 20, 2023
18
13
13
#1
Just want to give a the guys at LMR. Specifically customer care rep Jourdan Heady a shout out. I’ve been doing some update and restoration on my 93 cobra. It’s has the Opal grey interior. I bought the console upgrade with the cup holders and a can of the Opal gray rattle can. Well when I painted it the color wasn’t even close. It was way lighter. I sent them a email explaining the issue. Even tho I have never had a problem with anything I’ve gotten from them, call me cynical, but I was expecting to get the typical response of “ sorry for your issues but it’s a discontinued old color and blah blah blah” well that didn’t happen. He asked me a few basic questions on prep and what not and lot # batch info on the paint. I told him the Opal gray map pocket deletes matched perfectly. He said he would look into it ASAP. the next day I received this email

Hey Scott, I've been messing with this color. I attached a picture, the gray piece with the hole in it is from the same batch you have and the other one is what I came up with. The map pockets were not in the building I am in so I just compared it to our 93 Mustang we have in the shop. Let me know what you think. If you like it I can get some cans shipped out to you tomorrow.

What struck me other then the swiftness of the response, was I thought they got the paint from a supplier but apparently they make it in the house. I think the new mix is a very close match to the OE color so He is sending me a few cans of the new mixture. So again I have nothing but respect for them.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3816.jpeg
    IMG_3816.jpeg
    577.7 KB · Views: 32
  • Like
Reactions: 3 users

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
limp said:
Always had good customer service with LMR....
Not so with NPD.....
Click to expand...
What issues have you had with npd? My friends and I use them a lot, especially because they always seem to have parts in stock when nobody else does. They’re also located close to me so that’s a plus.

With that being said LMR does have absolutely top notch customer service.
 
#4
96pushrod said:
What issues have you had with npd? My friends and I use them a lot, especially because they always seem to have parts in stock when nobody else does. They’re also located close to me so that’s a plus.

With that being said LMR does have absolutely top notch customer service.
Click to expand...
A pre bent brake line kit for my car did not fit.... When I contacted them I got a song and dance how they NEVER have problems with that product.... Pretty much just dumped it on me.... I had to make patterns and took them to a " fuel and brake " line store here locally to have them cut and reflared and bent them to fit correctly.....
I do want to add that all of the product I have gotten from NPD seems to be of decent quality... I just felt left out in the cold when the " PRE BENT" lines did not fit...
 
Last edited:
#5
96pushrod said:
With that being said LMR does have absolutely top notch customer service.
Click to expand...


They absolutely do. I had an issue with a part, and the immediate response was they would go out onto the floor and check their parts to see if they had the same issue. Sent me out a new part and told me to keep the defective one. Best customer service around.


Worst i've had was Rockauto. Ordered some lift struts (for my parents car) and they were completely the wrong design. Brackets were different and the strut lenght was way off. They didn't even want to talk to me and the person essentially told me I didn't know what I was doing. Ended up getting my money back but had to eat shipping both ways and they still blamed me.
 
#6
limp said:
A pre bent brake line kit for my car did not fit.... When I contacted them I got a song and dance how they NEVER have problems with that product.... Pretty much just dumped it on me.... I had to make patterns and took them to a " fuel and brake " line store here locally to have them cut and reflared and bent them to fit correctly.....
I do want to add that all of the product I have gotten from NPD seems to be of decent quality... I just felt left out in the cold when the " PRE BENT" lines did not fit...
Click to expand...
Gotcha.

With that being said though I’ve pretty much always had to make little tweaks to the pre bent brake lines I’ve replaced on cars. If it was fubar’d though I’d definitely want it replaced.
 
#7
96pushrod said:
Gotcha.

With that being said though I’ve pretty much always had to make little tweaks to the pre bent brake lines I’ve replaced on cars. If it was fubar’d though I’d definitely want it replaced.
Click to expand...
Kinda one of those deals where if you want it right, you gotta do it yourself... Not end of world, it looks good now..
The bad thing is I was supposed to buy the newer line and bracket to move the brake line to the center of the rear, to allow the dual exhaust to have room over the pass side of the rear axle, like the newer cars.. We will see what happens at exhaust time....
 
#8
one day we will be able to purchase the 79-93 Fox body complete whole car, bumper to bumper along with a brand new frame, body panels, everything needed to build the whole Car from scratch or they can deliver a brand spanking new completely assembled fox body right to your driveway via helicopter ready to cruise in from LMR lol... I can't wait.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2000xp8
Let's talk chassis/under carriage cleaning, coating and painting
Replies
18
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
SLOWBRA
Paint and Body Closest Paint Match for 93 Opal?
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
junkyardwarrior
J
F
Cobra & Mach 1
Replies
35
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
fun331
87 LX 'Vert
Replies
8
Views
597
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
slow84lx
S
8
For Sale 94-98 Cobra Air Bag Driver Side Tan
Replies
0
Views
379
Interior Exterior Parts
85cleangtvert
8
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu