Shout out to LMR

Just want to give a the guys at LMR. Specifically customer care rep Jourdan Heady a shout out. I’ve been doing some update and restoration on my 93 cobra. It’s has the Opal grey interior. I bought the console upgrade with the cup holders and a can of the Opal gray rattle can. Well when I painted it the color wasn’t even close. It was way lighter. I sent them a email explaining the issue. Even tho I have never had a problem with anything I’ve gotten from them, call me cynical, but I was expecting to get the typical response of “ sorry for your issues but it’s a discontinued old color and blah blah blah” well that didn’t happen. He asked me a few basic questions on prep and what not and lot # batch info on the paint. I told him the Opal gray map pocket deletes matched perfectly. He said he would look into it ASAP. the next day I received this email



Hey Scott, I've been messing with this color. I attached a picture, the gray piece with the hole in it is from the same batch you have and the other one is what I came up with. The map pockets were not in the building I am in so I just compared it to our 93 Mustang we have in the shop. Let me know what you think. If you like it I can get some cans shipped out to you tomorrow.



What struck me other then the swiftness of the response, was I thought they got the paint from a supplier but apparently they make it in the house. I think the new mix is a very close match to the OE color so He is sending me a few cans of the new mixture. So again I have nothing but respect for them.